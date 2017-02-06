    BREAKING:  Early movers: HAS, FDX, TSN, NWL, TIF, DIS & more

    Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Monday morning

    A demonstrator holds a sign to protest against President Donald Trump's executive order banning refugees and immigrants from seven primarily Muslim countries during a rally in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, February 4, 2017.

Tom Mihalek | Reuters
    Tom Mihalek | Reuters
    A demonstrator holds a sign to protest against President Donald Trump's executive order banning refugees and immigrants from seven primarily Muslim countries during a rally in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, February 4, 2017.

    STOCKS/ ECONOMY

    -Stock futures are flat after Friday's big jobs report-induced rally.

    TRUMP FIRST 100 DAYS

    -President Donald Trump's pre-Super Bowl interview with FOX News included athreat to cut off funds to California's "sanctuary cities," a controversial comment about how our country has "killers" just like Vladimir Putin in Russia, and the president's call and prediction for tax cuts to be passed and signed this year.

    -A U.S. appeals court has denied the administration's attempt to reinstate its immigration travel ban. A more permanent ruling could come this week from the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals. Several top tech companies will send a formal letter to the White House and the courts protesting the travel restrictions.

