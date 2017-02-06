Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Monday morning

A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.

STOCKS/ ECONOMY

-Stock futures are flat after Friday's big jobs report-induced rally.

TRUMP FIRST 100 DAYS

-President Donald Trump's pre-Super Bowl interview with FOX News included athreat to cut off funds to California's "sanctuary cities," a controversial comment about how our country has "killers" just like Vladimir Putin in Russia, and the president's call and prediction for tax cuts to be passed and signed this year.

-A U.S. appeals court has denied the administration's attempt to reinstate its immigration travel ban. A more permanent ruling could come this week from the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals. Several top tech companies will send a formal letter to the White House and the courts protesting the travel restrictions.