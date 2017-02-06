Rising protectionism is only partially responsible for this year's record number of failed Chinese overseas deals, Baker McKenzie's mergers and acquisitions partner, Tim Gee, told CNBC.

A new report published Monday by the international law firm indicates that failed overseas acquisitions by Chinese investors have hit unprecedented levels, with 30 deals worth almost $75 billion cancelled last year across the U.S. and Europe.

However this is as much a reflection of the overall surge in demand from Chinese foreign direct investors in "world-class assets" as it is an indication of the growing swell of protectionist policies, according to Gee.

The study shows that in 2016 Chinese direct investment in the U.S. and Europe more than doubled to a new record of $94.2 billion.