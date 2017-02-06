Branson took British Airways to court for its scheming and won. But litigation is expensive, and it's distracting, too.

"We realised then that we needed the firepower to deal with BA," says Branson. "And that in order to keep all the jobs protected at Virgin Records and the airline, I needed to sell something."

Selling a company that he had built from the ground up was painful for the entrepreneur. "I hate selling things because basically a company is a group of people," says Branson. "It was a very mixed feelings day."

Branson said the decision was one of necessity, though. He had to think of his employees.

"It is a very hard decision. I mean, it's a very necessary decision in order to protect everything else you have. You know, we've now got 80,000 people who work for Virgin and, you know, their livelihoods, their jobs, their children, everything depends on that.



"And so you sometimes have to make tough decisions along the way."