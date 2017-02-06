When Richard Branson sold Virgin Records for a billion dollars in 1992, he wept. And not tears of joy.
After telling his staff that he had sold the company, Branson went back home to his house in London. "I, literally, I did have tears streaming down my face," says Branson in an interview with Guy Raz on the podcast "How I Built This."
"Then I ran past a sign that said, 'Branson sells for a billion.' I thought, 'I hope no photographer is going to catch me running past this sign with tears streaming down my face.' It looked very, very strange."