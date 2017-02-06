Self-made millionaire: Here are 3 things rich people do differently

The super-rich do not want half the world to stay poor.

A report released in January by Oxfam struck a nerve by highlighting that the eight richest people on earth have as much money as half the world's population, or 3.6 billion people.

While some people might see this as cause for alarm, I'd argue that when people move up on the income ladder, everyone benefits. Billionaires don't want to hold others down to a $1 a day, and the wealth of the super-rich doesn't somehow prevent poor people from rising out of poverty.

More important than assigning blame for income and wealth inequality is the simple question, "What are going to do about your money?"