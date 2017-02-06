VISIT CNBC.COM

Self-made millionaire: Here are 3 things rich people do differently

Warren Buffett and Bill Gates attend the Forbes' 2015 Philanthropy Summit Awards Dinner.
Dimitrios Kambouris | Getty Images
The super-rich do not want half the world to stay poor.

A report released in January by Oxfam struck a nerve by highlighting that the eight richest people on earth have as much money as half the world's population, or 3.6 billion people.

While some people might see this as cause for alarm, I'd argue that when people move up on the income ladder, everyone benefits. Billionaires don't want to hold others down to a $1 a day, and the wealth of the super-rich doesn't somehow prevent poor people from rising out of poverty.

More important than assigning blame for income and wealth inequality is the simple question, "What are going to do about your money?"

The wealthy didn't get to where they are because they are better educated. Many of the super-rich started from nothing. Education disparity is not the problem. The problem is that most people don't know how to produce income in the marketplace.

Bill Gates and Steve Jobs both quit college and started businesses in garages, without the help of banks. They wanted to do something extraordinary.

The difference between the rich and the poor is significant, and the disparity goes far beyond wealth. There is a monster gap between the two groups in actions, thinking and persistence when it comes to seeing things through.

"The wealth of the super-rich doesn't somehow prevent poor people from rising out of poverty."

Here are some things I have observed from watching wealthy people:

1. The rich don't protest or boycott — they produce

Watching people respond to the results of the presidential election reminded me of a time in my life over 30 years ago when I was devoting a lot energy to blaming, hating and protesting. I was acting like a victim, and life, in turn, kept making me a victim.

You can't create the future you deserve while obsessed with the past you resent. Super wealthy people don't waste time focused on the past; they invest time, energy and effort in producing products and services that people want and need.

They don't contribute to the problems of society. They solve problems for society.

Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg announces Facebook will support startups at the future startup incubator.
Vincent Isore | Getty Images
2. The rich don't blame others and point fingers

Instead, they direct money, people and effort toward advancing.

When it comes to getting what you want out of life, the wealthy know that no one can make it happen for you except you. You don't see super wealthy people blaming others for why they have failed. This is because they have pushed forward toward success in spite of obstacles they may have encountered.

"The wealthy know that no one can make it happen for you except you."

In order to move forward, commit to staying on track, regardless of obstacles. Blaming and pointing fingers will not move you forward, it pulls you backward and puts the responsibility for your success on others.

Bill Gates on Squawk Box.
CNBC | Getty Images
3. The rich think in terms of abundance, not scarcity

Poor people tend to think in limits and shortages and the very wealthy just don't.

Consider the Pacific Ocean. How many buckets of water could you take from it? If you took as many bucketfuls as you wanted, would there still be plenty of ocean? Absolutely.

Get over the idea that money is scarce — it isn't. Money is everywhere. There is no shortage of people ready to invest in your ideas and spend money on your products, and the super wealthy know this first-hand.

Aviv 'Vivi' Nivo, venture capitalist and major shareholder in Time Warner, Jack Dorsey, co-founder and CEO of Twitter, and Steve Easterbrook, president and CEO of McDonalds.
Drew Angerer | Getty Images
I promise you that the rich would like nothing more than to see those at all income and wealth levels improve their financial conditions. You can blame the rich for income equality or direct your anger at them, but there is no historical proof that these actions will resolve the disparity.

The richest people in the world do not prevent the poorest 3.6 billion from moving up.

Invest in yourself. Only you can increase your income. Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos and Warren Buffett will be happy when you do so, guaranteed.

Grant Cardone is an entrepreneur, New York Times best-selling author and sales training expert.


