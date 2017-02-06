Singapore seizes jet of Malaysian tycoon in center of 1MDB scandal: Reports

That jet registation information had been listed by the U.S. Department of Justice in a court document last July about assets of Low's that it was looking to seize. The filing, connected to recent developments by Sarawak Report, was part of investigations into alleged corruption and money laundering involving 1MDB funds.

In response to an enquiry from CNBC, the Singapore Police Force declined to comment, noting that investigations are ongoing.

For more on the grounded jet, see the story from the Sarawak Report.

Questions about movement of funds from 1MDB came to widespread attention when the Wall Street Journal reported that in 2013 nearly $700 million had flowed from the debt-ridden fund to Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak's personal bank account.

Najib has repeatedly denied wrongdoing and, under pressure from the outcry caused by the report, said the funds were a private donation from a Middle Eastern country he declined to name. He has denied benefiting personally from the funds.

In January, Malaysia's Attorney General Mohamed Apandi Ali said that Saudi Arabia's royal family gave Najib a $681 million gift, of which Apandi said about $600 million was later returned.

Apandi said that no criminal offense had been committed. But globally, investigations continued into 1MDB in locales as varied as U.S., Switzerland, Singapore and the Seychelles.

—CNBC staff contributed to this report.