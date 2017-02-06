    Pro Analysis

    Pro Analysis

    Tiffany downgraded because executives keep unexpectedly leaving the jewelry maker


    Shoppers carry Tiffany bags while walking on Fifth Avenue in New York.
    Mark Kauzlarich | Bloomberg | Getty Images
    Shoppers carry Tiffany bags while walking on Fifth Avenue in New York.

    Mizuho Securities lowered its rating on Tiffany to neutral from buy, because financial results from the jewelry retailer will miss expectations in the coming year.

    The company announced the departure of CEO Frederic Cumenal on Sunday and cited that the board was "disappointed by recent financial results."

    "While we still consider TIF as a foremost luxury brand with multiple long-term drivers, we are concerned with multiple executive changes" in the last 12 months, analyst Betty Chen wrote in a note to clients Monday. "Tiffany faces several near-term headwinds ranging from macro volatility in APAC and Europe, lack of visibility in the U.S. business and diminishing commodity price benefits. We are lowering our forecasts and believe consensus FY17 estimates are overly optimistic given the aforementioned backdrop."

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    TIF
    ---

    Pro Analysis

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...