Traders betting these 5 stocks will beat Wall Street's earnings expectations this week

As the fourth-quarter earnings season wraps up, a group of companies could still present an investment opportunity for traders nimble enough to bet on the names that often top Wall Street's expectations.

Analysts estimate fourth-quarter earnings for the S&P 500 index increased by 8 percent from a year ago, while revenue figures are expected to rise by 4.2 percent, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. However, there are many companies that investors expect to generate stronger growth than projected.

CNBC PRO used crowdsourced earnings platform Estimize to find the companies that have a higher consensus earnings-per-share estimate from investors and traders than sell-side analysts. We then focused on the names with a strong track record of topping analysts' consensus.