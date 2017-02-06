Trump to meet NATO leaders in Europe in May

U.S. President Donald Trump has agreed to join a meeting of NATO leaders in Europe in May this year, after speaking with the alliance's secretary-general on Sunday.

During his presidential campaign, Trump was a fierce critic of the organization, claiming that other, European, countries were not contributing enough. In a phone call Sunday with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Trump appears to have softened his earlier stance over the organization's future.

A follow-up White House statement said the two men "discussed how to encourage all NATO allies to meet their defense spending commitments."

"President Trump agreed to join in a meeting of NATO leaders in Europe in May," the statement said.

The White House statement also said the president and Stoltenberg "discussed the potential for a peaceful resolution of the conflict" in eastern Ukraine.

A peace deal between Russia and Ukraine was agreed in February 2015 but both sides have blamed each other in a recent upsurge in violence. U.K. prime minister Theresa May has also claimed to get further commitment from Trump on NATO when she met with the president last month.



