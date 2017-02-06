Trump to news media: 'I call my own shots' 18 Mins Ago | 01:15

President Donald Trump took another shot at the mainstream media on Monday, slamming coverage of the administration's temporary ban on refugees and of his leadership.



Trump, a frequent critic of the news media, tweeted on Monday that any negative polls regarding border security and "extreme vetting" of immigrants are "fake news."

Minutes later, Trump fired off another tweet, saying as president he calls his "own shots."

On Friday, a CNN/ORC poll found most Americans opposed the travel restrictions that were put in place by Trump's temporary immigration restrictions on refugees.

A U.S. appeals court late Saturday denied a request from the Justice Department to immediately restore Trump's order barring citizens from seven mainly Muslim countries and temporarily banning refugees.

Trump denounced the "so-called" judge in a series of tweets on Saturday.

On Sunday, The New York Times — one of Trump's biggest targets — published a story detailing the first two weeks of Trump's administration, including Trump signing an order giving chief strategist Steve Bannon a spot on the National Security Council. The report said Trump was not fully briefed on the details of the order.