Tech companies to Trump: Travel ban unconstitutional and inflicts 'significant harm'

The Trump administration has defended the temporary order, designed to allow for more vetting of travelers from countries known to harbor terrorists.

The legal brief — backed by companies including Apple, Airbnb, Google, Facebook and Intel — calls the ban abitrary and subject to "inconsistency or abuse."

"[The ban] severely undermins immigrants' and businesses' ability to make plans, conduct business, or manage affairs involving non-citizens," the brief reads. "For any immigrant ensnared in this system, the prospect of entry becomes a 'sport of chance.' "

The tech giants — many of which were co-founded or led by immigrants — also argued it is no coincidence that immigrants are often at crux of innovation.

"People who choose to leave everything that is familiar and journey to an unknown land to make a new life neccesarily are endowed with drive, creativity, determination — and just plain guts," the brief says.

You can read the brief here.

— Reuters contributed to this report.



