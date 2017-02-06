Stocks struggle for direction amid Trump policy worries; real estate lags

U.S. equities traded mostly lower on Monday as worries about the White House's policy agenda lingered, while earnings season continued.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose about 5 points, with Goldman Sachs contributing the most gains. The S&P 500 dropped 0.1 percent, with real estate leading decliners. The Nasdaq composite also slipped 0.1 percent.

"Analysts have started to recognize that Donald Trump and Congress will likely encounter delays when implementing a highly anticipated fiscal stimulus," said Jeremy Klein, chief market strategist at FBN Securities. "With the forward multiple for the S&P 500 hovering at its cyclical peak and my most reliable sentiment statistics soaring to their highest point since March, everything must fall into place for the rally to continue its ascent."

Since Nov. 8, U.S. stocks have staged a sharp rally as investors anticipated corporate tax cuts, government spending and deregulation. But the Trump administration has recently focused on immigration and trade policy.