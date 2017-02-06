    US Markets

    Stocks struggle for direction amid Trump policy worries; real estate lags

    U.S. equities traded mostly lower on Monday as worries about the White House's policy agenda lingered, while earnings season continued.

    The Dow Jones industrial average rose about 5 points, with Goldman Sachs contributing the most gains. The S&P 500 dropped 0.1 percent, with real estate leading decliners. The Nasdaq composite also slipped 0.1 percent.

    "Analysts have started to recognize that Donald Trump and Congress will likely encounter delays when implementing a highly anticipated fiscal stimulus," said Jeremy Klein, chief market strategist at FBN Securities. "With the forward multiple for the S&P 500 hovering at its cyclical peak and my most reliable sentiment statistics soaring to their highest point since March, everything must fall into place for the rally to continue its ascent."

    "With the forward multiple for the S&P 500 hovering at its cyclical peak and my most reliable sentiment statistics soaring to their highest point since March, everything must fall into place for the rally to continue its ascent," Klein said in a note.

    Since Nov. 8, U.S. stocks have staged a sharp rally as investors anticipated corporate tax cuts, government spending and deregulation. But the Trump administration has recently focused on immigration and trade policy.

    On Sunday, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals denied the Justice Department's request to reinstate an executive order that barred entry into the U.S. citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries.

    U.S. Treasury prices appreciated Monday, pushing the benchmark 10-year note yield lower to 2.441 percent and the short-term two-year note yield to 1.177 percent. Gold prices also rose, with futures for April delivery gaining $8 to $1,228.60 per ounce.

    "I think this reflects the general uncertainty with what the administration can do," said Bruce McCain, chief investment strategist at Key Private Bank. He also said that, while corporate earnings have improved, they have not to the extent the market anticipated. "As much as the market wants to run on hope, at some point results have to drive things."

    The three major U.S. indexes closed around all-time highs on Friday, with the Dow recording its best trading session of the year. "The market really had a superb day, so some profit-taking might be taking place," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at First Standard Financial. "The market might have moved too high too fast Friday."

    There are no major economic reports due Monday.

    On the earnings front, toy maker Hasbro reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue. Companies scheduled to report Monday after the bell include 21st Century Fox, Tesoro and Boardwalk Pipeline.

    Overseas, European equities fell amid political uncertainty in France, as the pan-European Stoxx 600 index slipped 0.5 percent.

    On tap this week:

    Monday

    Earnings: 21st Century Fox, Tesoro, Boardwalk Pipeline

    2 p.m. Senior loan officer survey

    4:30 p.m. Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker

    Tuesday

    Earnings: Disney, Gilead Sciences, BP, General Motors, Archer Daniels Midland, Cardinal Health, Statoil, BNP Paribas, Intercontinental Exchange, Michael Kors, Vulcan Materials, Tenneco, Wellcare Health, Mondelez International, Buffalo Wild Wings, Plains All American, Pioneer Natural Resources, Panera Bread, Zillow

    8:30 a.m. International trade

    10:00 a.m. JOLTs

    1:00 p.m. 3-year note auction

    3:00 p.m. Consumer credit

    Wednesday

    Earnings: Time Warner, Glaxo SmithKline, Whole Foods, Prudential Financial, Carlyle Group, Alaska Air, Humana, Allergan, Rayonier, Suncor, Lions Gate, Owens Corning, Sanofi, Level 3 Communications, Jacobs Engineering

    1:00 p.m. 10-year note auction

    Thursday

    Earnings: Coca-Cola, Kellogg, Twitter, Yum Brands, Beazer Homes, Cummins, Total, Agrium, Occidental Petroleum, Nissan, Borg Warner, Dunkin Brands, Expedia, News Corp, Nvidia, Pandora Media, Activision Blizzard, Thomson Reuters, KKR

    8:30 a.m. Initial claims

    9:10 a.m. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard

    10:00 a.m. Wholesale trade

    1:00 p.m. 30-year bond auction

    1:10 p.m. Chicago Fed President Charles Evans

    Friday

    Earnings: Aon, Calpine, Buckeye Partners, ArcelorMittal, Ventas, Nippon Telegraph, Interpublic

    8:30 a.m. Import prices

    10:00 a.m. Consumer sentiment

    2:00 p.m. Factory orders

