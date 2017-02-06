US Treasurys edge higher; auctions eyed

The Treasury auctions $62 billion in three-year and 10-year notes, as well as 30-year bonds, and there are just a few Federal Reserve speeches scheduled throughout the trading week. There are no major economic data releases scheduled on Monday.

Debt prices rose Friday despite a much better-than-expected employment report. Nonfarm payrolls grew by 227,000 in January while the unemployment rate edged higher to 4.8 percent. However, average hourly earnings were up just 3 cents and 2.5 percent on an annualized basis.

In oil markets, oil prices edged higher on Monday as the dollar weakened although investors were increasingly concerned that new sanctions imposed by the U.S. against Iran could be amended to impact crude supplies.

— CNBC's Patti Domm and Jeff Cox contributed to this report