    Bonds

    US Treasurys edge higher; auctions eyed

    Traders in the 10-year bond options pit at the Chicago Board of Trade signal orders.
    Frank Polich | Reuters
    Traders in the 10-year bond options pit at the Chicago Board of Trade signal orders.

    U.S. government debt prices were higher on Monday morning as investors prepared for Treasury auctions later in the trading week.

    The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury notes, which moves inversely to price, was lower at around 2.4538 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also lower at 3.0861 percent.

    Symbol
    Yield
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    US 3-MO
    ---
    US 1-YR
    ---
    US 2-YR
    ---
    US 5-YR
    ---
    US 10-YR
    ---
    US 30-YR
    ---

    The Treasury auctions $62 billion in three-year and 10-year notes, as well as 30-year bonds, and there are just a few Federal Reserve speeches scheduled throughout the trading week. There are no major economic data releases scheduled on Monday.

    Debt prices rose Friday despite a much better-than-expected employment report. Nonfarm payrolls grew by 227,000 in January while the unemployment rate edged higher to 4.8 percent. However, average hourly earnings were up just 3 cents and 2.5 percent on an annualized basis.

    In oil markets, oil prices edged higher on Monday as the dollar weakened although investors were increasingly concerned that new sanctions imposed by the U.S. against Iran could be amended to impact crude supplies.

    — CNBC's Patti Domm and Jeff Cox contributed to this report

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    US 10-YR
    ---
    US 2-YR
    ---
    US 5-YR
    ---
    AGG
    ---
    BND
    ---