Weak earnings, margins cause Toyota stock to slip

Shares of Toyota slipped nearly 2 percent Monday after the automaker reported earnings that missed analysts' forecast as a strong yen cut into earnings.

Fourth-quarter operating profit came in at 438.59 billion yen ($3.91 billion) versus the Factset view of 483.44 billion yen ($4.31 billion). Revenue was a bright spot, as Toyota's reported figure of 7.084 trillion yen ($63.2 billion) beat the street's expectation of 6.837 trillion yen ($61 billion).

The company also revised its forecast for the rest of the year to reflect expected changes in the yen. They now project earnings of 1.7 trillion yen ($15.89 billion) for the year ending March.