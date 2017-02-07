6 ways to boost your career during your lunch break

Eighty percent of U.S. workers don't take a lunch break.

If you're one of them, you might think working straight through the day will help you get more done, or at least help you look good to your boss. But could the decision end up hurting your career over the long term?

Stepping away from your daily tasks for 20 to 30 minutes could help you be more productive and successful, career experts and business leaders say.

Here are six career-boosting things you can do on your lunch break:

1. Send an email to an acquaintance

Networking expert, writer and investor J. Kelly Hoey says a quick email to a former colleague or acquaintance is a great way to keep in touch with your contacts.

"Start thinking of networking as muscle," Hoey tells CNBC. "Use it regularly."