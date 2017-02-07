After-hours buzz: DIS, BWLD, PNRA & more

Check out which companies are making headlines after the bell on Tuesday:

Shares of Disney dipped more than 1 percent during extended trading after the entertainment company posted first-quarter revenue that disappointed Wall Street estimates. Disney reported earnings of $1.55 a share on revenue of $14.78 billion while the Street expected earnings of $1.49 a share on revenue of $15.26 billion, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates.

Buffalo Wild Wing shares plummeted more than 5 percent during after-hours trading after the restaurant chain's fourth-quarter earnings report missed analyst expectations. The company posted earnings of 87 cents per share on revenue of $492 million while Wall Street expected earnings of $1.27 per share on revenue of $514.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates. The chicken-wing company noted that slow traffic worsened in December and chicken and labor costs had increased.

Gilead Sciences shares fell more than 4 percent during extended hours following the company's fourth-quarter earnings report that said its bottom line declined year over year. Even though the biopharmaceutical company beat earnings and revenue estimates, Gilead Sciences reported revenue that declined 26.6 percent year-over-year with profits of $2.59 billion, or $2.70 a share, compared to last year's fourth quarter profit of $4.89 billion, or $3.32 a share.

Shares of Panera Bread surged more than 2 percent during after-hours after the cafe chain's earnings beat and despite a slight revenue miss for the fourth quarter. Panera reported earnings of $2.05 a share on revenue of $727 million, while analyst expected earnings of $2 a share on revenue of $728 million, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates. The company is finally seeing results from their "Panera 2.0" initiative to modernize their locations, with a 5 percent increase in profit from last year's fourth-quarter results.