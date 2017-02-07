Asia set to open mixed as investors eye oil prices

Futures in Asia pointed to a mixed open on Wednesday, following a modestly higher finish in the U.S. after a decline in oil prices capped gains in the energy sector.
Australia's SPI futures traded at 5,575, which was a touch lower than the benchmark ASX 200's previous close at 5,621.92. Nikkei futures in Chicago traded at 18,960, while Osaka futures were at 18,910. The Nikkei Stock Average finished at 18,910.78 during the Tuesday session.
Oil prices declined by more than 1 percent on Tuesday after data showed a build-up in U.S. crude inventory. Reuters reported weekly data from the American Petroleum Institute estimated U.S. crude stockpiles surged 14.2 million barrels last week.
U.S. crude fell 1.6 percent to $52.17 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent lost 1.2 percent to $55.05.
The downward moves in oil prices are expected to affect some Australian resources producers like BHP Billiton negatively, according to Chris Weston, chief market strategist at spreadbettor IG.
Weston said in a note bulk commodities producers in Australia should look more upbeat due to gains made in iron ore and steel futures, which would offset the drop in oil.
In the currency market, the dollar traded relatively higher against a basket of currencies at 100.40 at 6:34 a.m. HK/SIN. The greenback gained as high as 100.72 earlier, climbing from levels below 100 in previous sessions.
"Over the past few days...slowly but surely the dollar has managed to crawl its way back up," said Rodrigo Catril, a currency strategist at the National Australia Bank, in a note.
"To some extent, the dollar has won the least ugly context as the focus appears to have shifted away from the U.S. towards political and fiscal uncertainty in Europe," said Catril.
Among other major currency pairs, the yen traded at 112.30 against the dollar, strengthening from levels above 113.4 last week. The Australian dollar fetched $0.7628, while the euro traded at $1.0679.