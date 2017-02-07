Asia set to open mixed as investors eye oil prices

Futures in Asia pointed to a mixed open on Wednesday, following a modestly higher finish in the U.S. after a decline in oil prices capped gains in the energy sector.

Australia's SPI futures traded at 5,575, which was a touch lower than the benchmark ASX 200's previous close at 5,621.92. Nikkei futures in Chicago traded at 18,960, while Osaka futures were at 18,910. The Nikkei Stock Average finished at 18,910.78 during the Tuesday session.

Oil prices declined by more than 1 percent on Tuesday after data showed a build-up in U.S. crude inventory. Reuters reported weekly data from the American Petroleum Institute estimated U.S. crude stockpiles surged 14.2 million barrels last week.

U.S. crude fell 1.6 percent to $52.17 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent lost 1.2 percent to $55.05.

The downward moves in oil prices are expected to affect some Australian resources producers like BHP Billiton negatively, according to Chris Weston, chief market strategist at spreadbettor IG.