Cramer Remix: The one word that can doom retailers   

Cramer has been puzzled by cybersecurity lately. Even though hackers were in the headlines constantly with one attack after another, cybersecurity stocks barely moved.
By the end of the year, the Purefunds ISE Cybersecurity ETF, with ticker HACK, finished the year up only 2 percent. That dramatically lagged the 9.5 percent gain of the S&P 500.
However, so far this year HACK has come alive and is now up 8 percent. Cramer thinks the theme is here to stay, as businesses and governments need to keep spending to prevent data breaches.
Cramer's top picks in the group were Check Point, Cyberark and Palo Alto Networks, in that order.
Some of the younger technology stocks were red-hot on Tuesday, but Cramer said some of the old-school tech plays still have life in them.
"These old tech stocks may lack the sex appeal of the cloud, mobile, social and artificial intelligence names, but the charts of Cisco, Jabil Circuit and Oracle look good," Cramer said.
To figure out what the charts predict for these stocks he spoke with Tim Collins, a technician and colleague of Cramer's at RealMoney.com.
One chart Collins looked at was for Oracle, which surprisingly had the strongest trend of all three old-school tech names. He thinks it could be ready for a powerful break out of its $40 ceiling if resistance that has held it back.
Ideally, Collins would like to see Oracle close above $40.50, which would indicate an all-clear trigger to buy the stock. He thinks he could rally up to $43.50 with a possibility of going to $45.
In the Lightning Round, Cramer gave his take on a few stocks from callers:
Barclays: "I think there is more [of a gain]. I like these European banks. By the way, don't forget, my new favorite spec is Banco Santander."
Express Scripts: "Too risky. I like UnitedHealth in that group. That is my play, I am not deveating from it. I don't need to go down. I know Cardinal had a good number today, and god bless them. UnitedHealth."