Still a lot of open questions over Brexit, says Credit Suisse’s CEO

In the latest episode of the CNBC Conversation, CNBC's Carolin Roth sits down with the chief executive of Credit Suisse, Tidjane Thiam, to discuss how his business is faring and what he thinks of key issues affecting his company.

Speaking to CNBC's Carolin Roth at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Thiam talks about how it feels to have finalized the bank's $5.3 billion settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice, while looking back at his overall career.

The chief executive also goes on to give his views on hot topics such as Brexit and the inequality gap, and whether he believes the company has access to the right talent, when facing competition.

"From Brexit, frankly, we are effectively cautious," said Thiam when discussing Brexit.

"There are still a lot of open questions. One of them is the transition period. Certainly as an industry, and as a bank, we are in favor of a significant transition period, at least two to three years."

"I think that's in the interest of everybody. In the interest of the UK, in the interest of Europe, in the interest of the banking sector. So I hope that we can reach a reasonable agreement on that."



