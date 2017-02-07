Cybercrime costs the global economy $450 billion: CEO

Langan outlined four ways firms can improve their cybersecurity, including having the right strategy in place and increasing their technological defenses.

"Thirdly, more importantly and where people actually forget to do this, is to build the human firewall in your business, so train your staff to recognize those suspect emails which are getting increasingly sophisticated and very difficult to distinguish," he said.

"Fourthly, we think they should offshore their risk to insurance companies to make sure they can manage that for them."

Companies are increasingly factoring cyber-attacks into their business and IT risk assessments, according to Darren Anstee, chief security technologist at Arbor Networks, which should lead companies towards making better security investments.

"A better understanding of the impact an attack can have is driving firms toward best-practice, and our latest research shows better detection / mitigation capabilities, faster response times and improved overall effectiveness," he said in a press comment.

"That said, this is an iterative process as attackers aren't staying still. With the adoption of different technologies, such as cloud, NFV (network functions virtualization) etc., new or expanded threat surfaces emerge and have to be addressed."

