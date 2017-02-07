Disney reported quarterly earnings that beat analysts' expectations on Tuesday, but revenue fell short of Wall Street estimates.

The company posted first-quarter earnings per share of $1.55 on $14.78 billion in revenue. Analysts expected the media giant to post fiscal first-quarter earnings of $1.49 per share on $15.26 billion in revenue, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates.

Disney's results represent a 3 percent year-over-year decline in revenue and a 10 percent decline in earnings per share.

The stock initially dropped 2 percent in after-hours trading, but was last seen about 1.4 percent lower.

The entertainment titan also reported revenue that missed expectations in most of its segments.

Disney's consumer products and interactive media brought in about $1.48 billion in revenue, missing Street expectations for $1.75 billion, according to StreetAccount.

Revenue from the company's media and networks segment came in at $6.23 billion. That figure is below analyst projections for $6.42 billion, according to StreetAccount.

Disney's parks and resorts segment also missed the mark. The company reported revenue of $4.56 billion, while analysts expected $4.59 billion according to StreetAccount.