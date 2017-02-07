Dodd-Frank reform is still a ‘this-year priority,’ Rep. Hensarling says

Rep. Hensarling: Dodd-Frank is to household finances as Obamacare is to health care 2 Hours Ago | 03:27

While some of President Donald Trump's initiatives may wind up being pushed into next year, Rep. Jeb Hensarling told CNBC on Tuesday he believes reforming the Dodd-Frank banking regulations "is still a this-year priority."

"The president, the vice president and the speaker all know that you can't get a healthy economy as long as you have Dodd-Frank on the books," said the Texas Republican, who chairs the Financial Services Committee.

"I'm under the impression it remains a this-year priority but it's a dynamic environment, it's not a static environment," he said in an interview with "Closing Bell."

Last week, Trump signed an executive order directing the Treasury Department to review the financial system regulations, including Dodd-Frank. Trump has been a strong critic of the banking industry rules, which were passed after the 2008 financial crisis.

Trump's order directs the Treasury Department to submit a report within 120 days on possible regulatory changes or legislative recommendations.

Hensarling has already offered an alternative to Dodd-Frank with his Financial Choice Act, introduced last year.

He argues that Dodd-Frank is a "disaster" that is hurting the economy.

"Too many small businesses, too many entrepreneurs can't find lending because of the sheer weight, volume and control of Dodd-Frank," he said.

"Dodd-Frank clogs the arteries of capitalism in our system. It hurts working people. It hurts consumers. It needs to go."

He also called the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau a "rogue agency" that is unconstitutional and also "must go."

— CNBC's Jacob Pramuk contributed to this report.



