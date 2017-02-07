Early movers: GM, KORS, FOXA, GPS, CNC, MNK & more

Check out which companies are making headlines before the bell:

General Motors — The automaker reported adjusted fourth-quarter profit of $1.28 per share, 11 cents a share above estimates. Revenue also beat forecasts. GM's quarter was highlighted by a record pre-tax profit in North America.

Michael Kors — The luxury goods maker beat estimates by a penny a share, with quarterly profit of $1.64 per share. The company's revenue was below estimates, and its full-year sales and earnings guidance came in below forecasts as well.

21st Century Fox — The media company reported adjusted quarterly profit of 53 cents per share, 4 cents a share above estimates. Revenue was just slightly below Street forecasts. Profit was up 27 percent over a year earlier, as ad sales and affiliate fees increased.

Gap — Gap posted a January comparable-store sales increase of 1 percent, slightly below estimates, but the apparel retailer did give a full-year earnings outlook that exceeds Wall Street forecasts. The parent of Gap, Banana Republic, and Old Navy saw stronger-than-expected sales during the holiday quarter.

Centene — The health insurer reported adjusted quarterly profit of $1.19 per share, beating estimates of $1.11 a share. Revenue also beat forecasts, with results being helped by more members and the acquisition of Health Net.

Mallinckrodt — The drugmaker came in 9 cents a share above estimates, with quarterly profit of $1.91 per share. Revenue was above consensus as well. The company's bottom line was boosted by strong results in its specialty brands segment.

Mosaic — The fertilizer producer beat estimates by 13 cents a share, with adjusted quarterly profit of 26 cents per share. Mosaic also cut its annual dividend to 60 cents per share from $1.10, however, with the company trying to maintain a strong balance sheet as its market recovers.

Teva Pharmaceutical — Teva appointed Chairman Yitzhak Peterburg as interim chief executive officer, following the departure of Erez Vigodman as CEO. Board member Sol Barer will take over for Peterburg as chairman. Vigodman's departure comes after just 18 months on the job for the world's largest generic drug maker.

Micron Technology — Micron may face an uphill battle in its bid for a stake in Toshiba's semiconductor business, with Reuters reporting that the chipmaker favors private equity bidders.

Fiat Chrysler — The automaker repeated its assurance that its diesel vehicles are fully compliant with emission requirements. French officials are probing the company for possible violations, but Fiat Chrysler said it is cooperating and is confident that the matter would be resolved.

BP — BP reported quarterly earnings that fell below analysts' forecasts, and posted a second consecutive annual loss as it deals with the effects of weak oil prices.

Arconic — Arconic shares are on watch once again, after major shareholder First Pacific sided with activist investor Elliott Management in its bid to shake up the company's board. Elliott has been pushing for the removal of CEO Klaus Kleinfeld, though the company continues to emphasize its support for Kleinfeld.

Tesoro — Tesoro reported a surprise profit during the fourth quarter, compared to an expected loss. The nation's largest refiner said its future results will be helped by the pending acquisition of Western Refining, a $4.1 billion all-stock deal announced in November.

Cardinal Health — The drug distributor reported adjusted quarterly profit of $1.34 per share, beating estimates of $1.23, though revenue was slightly short of forecasts due to generic pricing and the loss of a large distribution customer.

