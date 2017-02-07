Earnings may hold the key to whether the S&P can post a new high

THE FIRST 100 DAYS
Hours before today's court battle between federal and state lawyers over President Donald Trump's travel and refugee ban, administration officials offered a possible compromise. (NBC News)
Trump claims the media "doesn't want to report" on terrorist attacks involving Islamic radicals. The White House provided a list of 78 attacks from September 2014 to December 2016 that officials claimed got short shrift. (NBC News)
Trump's unexpected accusation that Japan manipulates its currency doesn't appear likely to play into any negotiation leverage as the U.S. president meets with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe this week. (CNBC)
Senate Democrats intended to speak throughout the night in a final attempt to derail the nomination of Betsy DeVos as Education secretary and get a third Republican to defect. (NBC News)
Andy Puzder, the fast-food CEO nominated as Labor secretary, hired an undocumented household employee, further challenging his nomination, NBC News has confirmed.
Following Trump's order clearing the way, the U.S. Army secretary could make a decision on the final permit needed to complete the controversial Dakota Access Pipeline as soon as Friday. (Reuters)
With the election of Trump and the promise of deregulation and tax cuts, optimism in the U.S. about economic growth boosted business confidence in the fourth quarter, a survey of CEOs showed. (CNBC)
First lady Melania Trump has re-filed a libel lawsuit against the corporation that publishes the Daily Mail's website, this time in New York, seeking damages of at least $150 million. (AP)
Traces of Kanye West's support of Trump and the references to his Trump Tower meeting have all disappeared from the rapper's Twitter timeline. TMZ reports it has to do with the recent immigration order. (NBC News)
BY THE NUMBERS
China's foreign exchange reserves unexpectedly fell below the closely watched $3 trillion level in January for the first time in nearly six years, even as authorities tried to curb outflows by tightening capital controls.
U.S. public pension funds are cutting their expectations for investment returns over the next 30 years or more. But some officials don't expect to even meet the lower targets.
There are three reports on today's economic calendar: December trade deficit data at 8:30 a.m. ET, December JOLTS, the Job Opportunities and Labor Turnover Survey, at 10 a.m. ET, and December consumer credit figures at 3 p.m. ET.
STOCKS TO WATCH
Gap (GPS) posted a January comparable store sales increase of 1 percent, slightly below estimates, but the parent of Gap, Banana Republic, and Old Navy did issue a rosier full-year outlook.
Micron Technology (MU) may face an uphill battle in its bid for a stake in semiconductor business of Japan's Toshiba, with Reuters reporting that the U.S. chip maker favors private equity bidders.
Fiat Chrysler (FCAU) repeated assurances that its diesel vehicles are fully compliant with emission requirements. French officials are investigating the automaker for possible violations.
Major shareholder First Pacific sided with activist investor Elliott Management in a bid to shake up Arconic's (ARN) board and force the removal of CEO Klaus Kleinfeld. Arconic is standing by Kleinfeld.
WATERCOOLER
The New England Patriots are taking their victory lap, with Boston throwing quarterback Tom Brady and company a parade today to mark their Super Bowl comeback against the Atlanta Falcons. (NBC News)
Despite the nail-biting finish, the Super Bowl on Fox drew 111.3 million viewers, according to Nielsen, the smallest audience for the NFL's title game in four years. The Patriots 2015 Super Bowl was the most-watched TV broadcast in U.S. history. (Reuters)