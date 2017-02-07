Earnings may hold the key to whether the S&P can post a new high

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning after Wall Street saw little conviction on Monday. The S&P 500 was still less 6 points away from a record high close. Meanwhile, after strong gains the previous session, oil and gold prices were under some pressure today. (CNBC)



General Motors (GM) leads a busy day on the earnings calendar. The automaker reported fourth-quarter profit and revenue that beat estimates. Operating margins were 5.4 percent in the fourth quarter. (CNBC)



BP (BP) reported quarterly earnings that dipped to a 10-year low and missed forecasts. The London-based oil giant posted a second consecutive annual loss due to weak crude prices. (CNBC)



Dow component Disney (DIS) reports earnings after the bell this afternoon. The media powerhouse is expected to have earned $1.50 per share in its fiscal first quarter on revenue of about $15 billion. (CNBC)



Twenty-First Century Fox (FOXA), late Monday, beat estimates with fiscal second quarter earnings but missed on revenue. Profit was boosted by the World Series and election news coverage. (Reuters)