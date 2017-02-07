European markets to open lower; BNP Paribas, BP report earnings

Markets in Europe are seen lower Tuesday as earnings and data continue to be the main focus for investors.

The FTSE 100 is seen 4 points higher at 7,176, the German DAX is set to open 25 points lower at 11,499 and the French CAC is set to open off 7 points at 4,772.

Investors are showing some signs of concern with the uncertainty of the global political landscape. The demand for gold continues to rise with prices close to a three-month high on Monday and the Japanese yen is higher against the dollar and the euro.

Looking at Tuesday's earnings reports, BNP Paribas posted lower-than-expected net profits in its fourth quarter after a 127 million euro ($135 million) writedown on its Polish branch.

BP missed analyst forecasts when reporting earnings of $400 million in the last quarter of 2016.

Munich Re announced that earnings dropped in the last quarter of 2016 due to higher costs from storms and earthquakes. Nonetheless, the firm said that it was able to pay a higher dividend.

Homebuilder Bellway said that it sold 6.5 percent more homes in the six months to January compared to the same period a year ago. The British firm is expecting to deliver a 5 percent growth in volumes in the full fiscal year of 2017.

In terms of data, the Halifax House Price Index will be released at 8.30 a.m. London time. Meanwhile, the British Retail Consortium said Tuesday that U.K. consumers cut back on spending last month as inflation concerns started to mount.