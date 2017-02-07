Full interview with Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank on his turnaround plan amid plummeting stock

Under Armour Chairman and CEO Kevin Plank shared his views on the company's earnings report and President Donald Trump in an exclusive interview Tuesday with CNBC's Scott Wapner.



The sportswear company's shares are down nearly 30 percent this year as it gave 2017 sales guidance below Wall Street expectations.



On the retail environment: "North American retail is in a very difficult place. I think we've looked at some things we can probably do better as well," he said. "Yeah the closures [from the Sports Authority bankruptcy] had an impact. … That combined with the promotional environment that had our two key competitors at one of our largest and best accounts [cut prices by] 40 and 50 percent off respectively."



On the border adjusted tax proposal: "The border tax would have an absolutely very, very difficult effect on all companies in the consumer space, particularly retailers," Plank said. "It's the No. 1 issue when you ask me about the new administration."

He also discusses:

The company's earnings report

President Donald Trump

Stock price

Competition

CFO departure

To watch the "Halftime Report" interview in its entirety, you must be a CNBC PRO subscriber.