Futures point to muted open on Wall Street; earnings, data in focus

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a flat open on Tuesday morning as traders eyed a big day of earnings and economic data.



On the data front, Tuesday will see U.S. trade deficit released at 8 a.m ET followed by job openings and labor turnover survey data released at 10 a.m ET. Consumer credit data for December is scheduled for 3 p.m ET.



On the earnings front, General Motors, Archer Daniels Midland, Michael Kors and Vulcan Materials are among the major companies scheduled to report before the bell. Disney, Gilead Sciences, Mondelez, Pioneer Natural Resources and Zillow are among many other companies due to report after the market close.



In Europe, the pan-European Stoxx-600 index was around 0.34 percent higher on Tuesday morning. In Asia, the Shanghai Composite in China closed 0.11 percent lower, while the Nikkei in Japan closed 0.35 percent lower.



In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $55.41 a barrel on Tuesday morning, down 0.56 percent, while U.S. crude was around $52.77 a barrel, down 0.47 percent.

Oil prices recovered on Tuesday after decreased production from OPEC and other exporters offset a perceived revival in U.S. shale activity.

