"Despite all the challenges we face, I remain convinced that yes, the future is female," said Hillary Clinton, the former U.S. secretary of state.

"Just look at the amazing energy we saw last month as women organized a march that galvanized millions of people all over our country and across the world."

A day after Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States, women and men across the world congregated in major cities to highlight that that women's rights are human rights.

On the day of the Women's March, Clinton took to Twitter to thank those who had participated, saying she believes that "we're always stronger together."

Women's rights have shot up the agenda recently, from discussions on equal pay to female health.

Days after the Women's March, outrage was sparked worldwide after Trump, whose campaign was mired in controversy over remarks he made about women, reinstated a rule that blocks U.S. funding to international health providers that perform abortions or provide counseling on the procedure. Also, according to a report from Axios, Trump has instructed his female staff to "dress like women."

In her video, which was made for the 2017 Makers conference, Clinton emphasized how women more than ever have to act boldly, echoing the conference's main theme "Be Bold".



The Maker's conference which is taking place this Monday to Wednesday in California, is aiming to "bring together hundreds of trailblazing leaders", to share women's stories, celebrate women's "vital roles in the past, present and future" and examine a range of key topical issues.

During her video statement, Clinton reiterated comments she had previously made in a speech after she conceded the election, saying that women and girls are "valuable and powerful and deserving of every chance and opportunity in the world".

"Now more than ever, we need to stay focused on the theme of this year's conference: 'Be Bold'. We need strong women to step up and speak out. We need you to dare greatly and lead boldly."

"So please, set an example for every woman and girl out there, who's worried about what the future holds and wonders whether our rights, opportunities and values will endure."

"And remember, you are the heroes and history makers, the glass ceiling breakers of the future."

