Pingpong in the break room was so 2016.

This year, companies have upped the ante with far more impressive offerings, like a six-month sabbatical or a monthly stipend to cover juice cleanses.

The majority of job hunters said benefits and perks are among their top considerations before taking a new job, according to a report by job-hunting site Glassdoor.

To attract the best talent in 2017, employers are responding.

Even with flashier perks, many employees still care most about health Insurance, retirement plans, maternity and paternity leave and paid holidays, Glassdoor said.

And beyond that, it's the culture of a company and career opportunities that ultimately entice a staff to stay, according to a separate Glassdoor report.