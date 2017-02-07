May makes tongue-in-cheek comments about the size of Trump's hands: Telegraph

U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May has rekindled U.S. election campaign jibes by making light of the size of President Donald Trump's hands at an annual fundraising event on Monday, according to an exclusive report by The Telegraph.



As the U.K. Prime Minister addressed an audience at a conservative party fundraiser on Monday, she joked, "Thank you very much for that wonderful reception. I don't think I have received such a big hand since I walked down the colonnade at the White House," The Telegraph reported.



May had been criticized after being photographed holding hands with Trump while walking through the White House shortly before both political leaders held a news conference on January 27 to reinforce the special relationship between the two countries.



CNBC contacted Downing Street, however, a spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.



Read The Telegraph's full article here

