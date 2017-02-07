Tech stocks are the big reason the NASDAQ hit an all-time high — with one exception

The NASDAQ hit an all-time high on Tuesday, and tech stocks were the reason. The top seven movers in the index as of Tuesday morning were Apple, Alphabet, Facebook, Amazon, NVIDIA, Intel and Cisco.

Apple and Facebook are not surprising, as both companies had solid fourth-quarter earnings reports. Apple, in particular, is up almost 9 percent since reporting earnings on Jan. 31. But Alphabet and Amazon are also recovering after big drops on their earnings days.

There was one big exception in tech: Microsoft, which was the biggest drag on the index as of Tuesday morning. The company has given up most of its gains since its strong earnings report on Jan. 25.