Tech stocks are the big reason the NASDAQ hit an all-time high — with one exception

The emerging conventional wisdom says that Silicon Valley is no longer top dog under the Trump administration.
A lot of employees and execs at big tech companies opposed Donald Trump during the presidential campaign, and more than 100 have filed suit against the president's travel ban affecting noncitizens from seven majority-Muslim countries. Most of the news out of Silicon Valley has been about employee protests and angry people on Twitter criticizing execs who participate in the Trump administration in any way. Surely this can't be good for business, right?
Apparently, nobody told investors the news.