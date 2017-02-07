National Oilwell Varco shares rise after smaller-than-expected earnings loss

Management noted a benefit from growth in its land markets business — that is, operations in onshore oil fields as opposed to offshore drilling.

"For the first time in many years, the company's total revenues from land markets exceeded its total revenue from offshore, driven by sharply rising demand in North America," CEO Clay Williams said in the press release.

Williams also noted that this was the first quarter in which revenues increased since oil prices dropped late in 2014.

The stock is currently trading at $39.46 per share, nearly 39 percent higher than it was this time last year.

U.S. crude oil futures are up more than 65 percent year-over-year near $52 a barrel.