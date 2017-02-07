National Oilwell Varco shares rise after smaller-than-expected earnings loss

Shares of National Oilwell Varco climbed Tuesday after the company reported a smaller-than-expected earnings loss.
Bucking the overall downward trend in the energy sector, National Oilwell Varco shares traded about 5 percent higher, tracking for their best day since Nov. 30, 2016.
The oil-and-gas equipment company posted a loss of 15 cents a share for the fourth quarter, far less than the expected loss of 29 cents a share, according to a consensus estimate from Thomson Reuters. Revenue of $1.69 billion topped expectations of $1.62 billion.