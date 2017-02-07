The nuclear threat from North Korea looks greater than ever before.

Even as the new U.S. defense secretary warned North Korea Friday of an "effective and overwhelming" response if the rogue state uses nuclear weapons, images indicate that North Korea continues to rapidly build out its missile program — research, development and facilities for storing, launching and testing missiles.



"There's a lot going on. It's not looking good," said David Schmerler, research associate at the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies.

Schmerler is part of a team that analyzes pictures from Google Earth and private satellite imaging firm Planet Labs over time, using propaganda videos and other sources to tip them off on where and how to scrutinize most closely.

In his analysis of several North Korean missile development and launch areas, Schmerler has in recent weeks identified a new missile facility that he said is "significantly larger" than comparable facilities in the country.

Video still of satellite launch vehicle

Sanum-dong facility aerial shot in 2016

Sanum-dong in 2011

Sanum-dong in 2009

