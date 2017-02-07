Read this now: DeVos confirmed | US-Mexico border | $100K cheese snack

Here are some of the key stories CNBC is following this hour:

In an historic vote, the Senate confirmed Betsy DeVos as Education secretary after Vice President Mike Pence's unprecedented tie-breaking vote. Two Republicans joined 48 Democrats to vote against Devos.

Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said before the House Homeland Security Committee that he expects a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border to be well under way within the next two years.

A cheese snack that looks like slain gorilla Harambe sold on eBay for nearly $100,000. Last year, the gorilla was shot by handlers at the Cincinnati Zoo after dragging a small boy who fell into its enclosure. The seller said he found the snack that resembles Harambe in a bag of Flamin' Hot Cheetos. The bid began at $11.99.