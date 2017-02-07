'Real' financial advisors do not fear the retirement-savings rule

"It's about like the Dred Scott decision," said Scaramucci, drawing a bizarre parallel between an 1857 Supreme Court ruling that held that African Americans were not U.S. citizens and the recent U.S. Department of Labor fiduciary rule that requires financial advisors to retirement accounts to act only in the best interest of their clients.

When I first saw the headline and the quote, I wondered if it was a joke — a "Saturday Night Live" skit, perhaps? But upon further investigation, I was shocked to find that this hyperbolic twist of logic had actually happened.

Precisely who does Scaramucci believe is suffering systemic discrimination in this case? You're not going to believe this: financial salespeople. The Department of Labor is "judging what should happen in a free market and attempting to put financial advisors out of work," he said.

As for Scaramucci, he won a bold bet on President Trump — then turned around and lost it.

The founder of hedge fund Skybridge Capital's appointment as White House advisor and public liaison — was apparently secured after he was among Trump's few public supporters on Wall Street before the election. According to published reports, he is now getting nixed amid a prolonged probe into the planned sale of his fund to a Chinese conglomerate with reported ties to the communist party.

And exactly how would the Department of Labor's rule put financial advisors out of work? By requiring them to be fiduciaries; by requiring them to put their clients' interests ahead of their own.

Let me be clear: Real financial advisors do not fear the fiduciary rule.

"Real" financial advisors — for instance, those tested, licensed and regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission as Registered Investment Advisors — are already held to a fiduciary standard, for starters. It is only brokers and other advisors, who sell financial products for a commission, that are clinging to a lesser bar.