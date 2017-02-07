‘Remain careful when it comes to France’, warns BNP Paribas as revenues rise

BNP Paribas saw a 1 percent uplift in revenues and a 15 percent increase in net income in 2016, compared to the year before, but shortcomings in the French bank's domestic retail arm have caused its chief financial officer to urge caution in France for the year ahead.

The bank's French retail arm battled against a low interest rate environment in 2016, Lars Machenil told CNBC Tuesday following the release of its full-year results.

Loans picked up in the latter half of the year, rising to 4.2 percent in the final quarter, however Machenil said he would "remain careful" when it comes to guidance for France.