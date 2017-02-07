Ruth Bader Ginsburg says this is the secret to living a meaningful life

By any measure, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has led a remarkably successful life.

Appointed by President Clinton in 1993, she became the second woman ever to be sworn in as a justice for the country's highest court. She is a champion of women's rights and well-respected for her willingness to stand firm in a dissenting opinion.

A successful life is distinct from a profound and vital one, however.

"To put it simply, it means doing something outside yourself," Ginsburg tells Stanford University students.