The full interview with Citron's Andrew Left on his new Trump-related short idea

Citron Research's Andrew Left, who gained notoriety for successful bets against companies like Valeant Pharmaceuticals, said he is shorting Motorola Solutions because the communications equipment maker is overcharging law enforcement.

"The secret of Motorola charging $5,000, $6,000, $7,000 for a walkie-talkie, for the same walkie-talkie they might sell for $600, $700 in the U.K. is not a surprise," he said in an exclusive interview with CNBC's Scott Wapner on Tuesday. "The difference is it's extremely relevant right now because we have a president who is very law enforcement friendly and a president who will look at this."



Left posted his bear thesis on Motorola Solutions earlier Tuesday.

Motorola Solutions officials sharply rebutted Left's allegations, accusing him of making inappropriate comparisons and spreading misinformation.

"We strongly disagree with the assertions made by this short seller, and Citron has made numerous false and misleading statements," the company said in a statement to CNBC. "Of note, Citron's comparisons to products and price points in Europe and other locations are baseless, as different countries have different standards and require different technologies."

To watch the broadcast interview in its entirety, you must be a CNBC PRO subscriber.



