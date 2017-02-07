Traders give their reasons to buy shares of Disney

After Disney missed revenue expectations on Tuesday, the "Fast Money"traders laid out their reasons why the entertainment stock is still a "buy."

Trader Guy Adami said he sees the stock trading higher, hitting a $120 price level as early as Wednesday, after Disney CEO Bob Iger said he will not retire if it is in the best interest of the company during the earnings call.

Shares of Disney are up 15 percent in the last three months and trading around $109.

Trader Dan Nathan said Iger would not leave his post until he deals with the declining number of ESPN subscribers. Trader Karen Finerman said this concerned her.

Iger will protect his legacy "as one of the best CEOs in the last generation," Nathan said.

Trader Pete Najarian echoed the $120 price level prediction and said the stock is a profitable longterm buy.

Disclosures:

