Trump's DHS secretary takes blame for travel order confusion: 'I should have delayed it just a bit'

Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly took the blame Tuesday for confusion over President Donald Trump's executive order halting travel from seven Muslim-majority countries, telling lawmakers that he will better inform them about the administration's plans moving forward.

"In retrospect I should have — this is all on me by the way — I should have delayed it just a bit," Kelly said during testimony to the House Homeland Security Committee.

"Going forward I would have certainly taken some time to inform the Congress and that's something I'll certainly do in the future."

Later Tuesday, a federal appeals court in San Francisco will hear arguments over whether the United States should restore the order. Federal Judge James Robart, who serves in the state of Washington, previously suspended it, prompting personal attacks from Trump.

Trump suggested that his administration will keep pressing the legal fight if the appeal fails.