Dow briefly jumps 100 points, hits new high; Nasdaq also in record territory

U.S. equities rose on Tuesday as investors focused on a slew of corporate earnings reports.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose about 100 points shortly after the open, hitting a new record high, with Boeing contributing the most gains. The S&P 500 gained about 0.2 percent, with industrials leading advancers. The Nasdaq composite reached a new all-time high and held about 0.28 percent higher.

General Motors, Archer Daniels Midland and Michael Kors were among the companies that reported before the bell. Disney, Gilead Sciences, Mondelez, Pioneer Natural Resources and Zillow are among many other companies due to report after the market close.



Calendar fourth-quarter earnings have mostly surprised analysts, with more than 65 percent of firms reporting better-than-expected earnings, according to data from The Earnings Scout.



"We've come into a period of time where we see fundamentals and earnings improve and you have to juxtapose that with everything that's going on in Washington," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at Wunderlich Securities. "Let's put this on a percentage basis: 50 percent of this move has been on the promise of tax cuts and deregulation, ... but a lot of this stuff has to come to fruition."

Stocks rallied sharply after President Donald Trump won the U.S. election, amid higher prospects of corporate tax cuts, deregulation and government spending. The major U.S. indexes have recently held around all-time highs as investors await for more details on the administration's policies.