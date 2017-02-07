US Treasurys mixed; auctions, data eyed



On the data front, Tuesday will see U.S. trade deficit released at 8 a.m ET followed by job openings and labor turnover survey data released at 10 a.m ET. Consumer credit data for December is scheduled for 3 p.m ET.



In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $55.41 a barrel on Tuesday morning, down 0.56 percent, while U.S. crude was around $52.77 a barrel, down 0.47 percent.

Oil prices recovered some of Monday's losses on Tuesday after production cuts from OPEC and other exporters offset a perceived revival in U.S. shale activity.

