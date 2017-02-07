US Treasurys mixed; auctions, data eyed

U.S. government debt prices were mixed on Tuesday morning as investors focused on Treasury auctions and economic data.
The Treasury Department auctions $24 billion in three-year notes on Tuesday with $38 billion in 10-year notes as well as 30-year bonds scheduled later in the week.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury notes, which moves inversely to price, was lower at around 2.4059 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also higher at 3.0482 percent.
On the data front, Tuesday will see U.S. trade deficit released at 8 a.m ET followed by job openings and labor turnover survey data released at 10 a.m ET. Consumer credit data for December is scheduled for 3 p.m ET.
In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $55.41 a barrel on Tuesday morning, down 0.56 percent, while U.S. crude was around $52.77 a barrel, down 0.47 percent.
Oil prices recovered some of Monday's losses on Tuesday after production cuts from OPEC and other exporters offset a perceived revival in U.S. shale activity.