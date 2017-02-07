Warren Buffett and Sheryl Sandberg agree on the most important decision you will ever make

In HBO's new documentary, "Becoming Warren Buffett," the investing legend says there were "two turning points" in his life: "One when I came out of the womb and one when I met Susie."

"What happened with me would not have happened without her," he says of his first wife, who died in 2004.



In fact, the third richest man in the world says the biggest decision of your life will be who you choose to marry.



"You want to associate with people who are the kind of person you'd like to be. You'll move in that direction," Buffett said in a recent conversation with Bill Gates at Columbia University. "And the most important person by far in that respect is your spouse. I can't overemphasize how important that is."

