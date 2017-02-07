    BREAKING:  Citron's Andrew Left targets Motorola Solutions as new short

    Watch: DHS Secretary Kelly talks Trump's immigration orders in House committee testimony

    Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly will testify before a House committee Tuesday about border security amid legal wrangling over President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration and refugees.

    Trump's order temporarily barred travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries with visas from entering the United States amid what the White House called a need to vet immigrants properly to prevent terrorism. It also paused refugee admissions and barred Syrian refugees indefinitely.

    A federal district judge in Washington previously suspended the order, and the Trump administration has appealed. An appeals court has already rejected one request to reinstate it.

    Kelly will likely also address Trump's plan to construct a physical wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, which could cost an estimated $15 billion.

    Kelly will testify before the House Homeland Security Committee for the first time Tuesday.

