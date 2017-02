[The stream is slated to start at 1:30 p.m., ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]



White House spokesman Sean Spicer will speak to reporters Tuesday ahead of more legal arguments over President Donald Trump's executive order halting travel from seven Muslim-majority countries.

It also comes shortly after Vice President Mike Pence made an unprecedented tiebreaking vote to confirm Trump's nominee to head the Department of Education, Betsy DeVos.