Repealing the Affordable Care Act appears a high, if not top, priority, and one with broad support in the Republican-controlled Congress. However, repealing is the easy bit, replacing is anything but. The non-partisan Congressional Budget Office estimates that 18 million people could lose insurance when the act is shelved. There is currently no real alternative that enjoys a clear consensus of support, not even within the Republican Party. Consequently, replacing Obamacare will take effort and compromise, potentially deflecting Washington's attention from the other ambitions of the 45th President.

Another feature of the Trump agenda is a $1 trillion infrastructure commitment over the next decade. However, those expecting an immediate growth boost from infrastructure spending are likely to be disappointed. There is no existing mechanism to implement such a plan on that scale. Options include block grants to states or the establishment of an infrastructure bank, both of which require legislation.

The president has also promised tax reform. But exactly what form this will take is the subject of debate, even among Republicans. Some, including Trump himself, see an avenue via lower corporate income taxes to introduce border tax adjustment, a measure which may not be compliant with WTO rules and could spark trade tensions with China and other countries. Others are hoping for initiatives to promote the repatriation of foreign earnings of U.S. companies, or are pushing for simplification of the entire tax code. Competing visions, not to mention competing interest groups, are likely to make the passage of tax measures more difficult and drawn out that many anticipate.

Unsurprisingly, therefore, the market's initial enthusiasm for "Trumponomics" has ebbed. Hopes for fiscal stimulus and a reform-led growth impulse have not fully receded, but have been tempered by recognition of the political constraints that confront every incoming administration.

Moreover, during the first days of his presidency, Trump's rhetoric has returned to his tough pre-election stances on free trade and immigration. The president and his team have launched strong criticisms at Germany and Japan, accusing them of currency manipulation in order to gain a trade advantage. His controversial temporary ban on immigrants and refugees from seven Muslim-majority countries has created concerns, including in the business community, about the U.S.' potential to draw on world-wide talent as a source of growth.