    Yum China restaurant sales flat in fourth quarter

    A KFC restaurant hangs up China's national flag in Tianjin, China.
    Zhang Peng | LightRocket | Getty Images
    A KFC restaurant hangs up China's national flag in Tianjin, China.

    Yum China, reporting for the first time as a standalone company, on Tuesday said sales at established restaurants in that country came in slightly lower than expected for the fourth quarter.

    Same-store sales were flat after a 3 percent increase at KFC shops were offset by a 7 percent drop at Pizza Hut casual dining. Analysts polled by Consensus Metrix expected a 0.1 percent uptick in same-store sales.

    Rivals McDonald's and Starbucks reported gains of 7.9 percent and 6 percent, respectively, for the latest quarter.

    Yum China started trading as a standalone company last Nov. 1. Prior to the separation, it had been the primary profit and sales driver for Yum Brands.

