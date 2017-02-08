30-year-old self-made millionaire: You should commit to a Sunday date night with your money

Kyle Taylor says that if you want to save money, you have to enjoy doing it.



That's why the 30-year-old self-made millionaire sets aside one hour each week for a date of sorts with his finances.



"Every Sunday I sit down for an hour," Taylor tells CNBC. "I look at my spending the week before and think about what changes I need to make in the next week to hit my goals."

"I make it fun," he says. "I make a good meal. I have a glass of wine."

The simple habit has helped him go from broke to wealthy in just a few years.

As recently as 2010, Taylor was drowning in debt and unsure if he could afford next month's rent. Frustrated, he decided to buckle down and prioritize better personal finance habits.



Today, Taylor is a millionaire and the founder and CEO of The Penny Hoarder, a site that offers practical personal finance advice to millions of readers.