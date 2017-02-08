A 33-year-old who's been to 194 countries can't live without 4 free travel apps

Johnny Ward hit the road after graduating from university in England and hasn't looked back. Today, the 33-year-old is two countries away from achieving his goal of visiting all 196 countries — and he's earned over $1 million blogging about it.

Over a decade of international travel, Ward has tested out a handful of travel resources.



"I've become a bit of a nerd when it comes to travel apps," he writes on his blog, OneStep4Ward. "I keep an eye for new apps and every now and then, one really catches my attention."



While this is far from a comprehensive list of great travel apps, he notes, here are four that he can't live without:

