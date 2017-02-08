VISIT CNBC.COM

A 33-year-old who's been to 194 countries can't live without 4 free travel apps

As of January 2017, Johnny Ward has traveled to 194 countries
Courtesy of Johnny Ward
As of January 2017, Johnny Ward has traveled to 194 countries

Johnny Ward hit the road after graduating from university in England and hasn't looked back. Today, the 33-year-old is two countries away from achieving his goal of visiting all 196 countries — and he's earned over $1 million blogging about it.

Over a decade of international travel, Ward has tested out a handful of travel resources.

"I've become a bit of a nerd when it comes to travel apps," he writes on his blog, OneStep4Ward. "I keep an eye for new apps and every now and then, one really catches my attention."

While this is far from a comprehensive list of great travel apps, he notes, here are four that he can't live without:

CityMaps2Go, offline map

"This may not be the prettiest app, but it is definitely one that's worth having on hand," Ward writes. "The app features pre-downloaded maps of cities. ... It's essentially Google Maps, but without the need for a wireless Internet connection."

This app can make a world of difference if you're trying to conserve smartphone data. Plus, it can get you out of a bind if you're lost without cell service.

Download it for free here.

The Entertainer

This app lets you browse thousands of two-for-one deals for restaurants, attractions, activities, spas and hotels and redeem the offers straight from your phone. "[It] actually maps out places where active coupons are available and you can go in and just show the coupon through the app and you get the deal," writes Ward.

The Entertainer is currently limited to about 40 cities throughout the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and Asia.

Download it for free here.

A photo posted by Johnny Ward (@onestep4ward) on

TripIt

TripIt is a travel planning app that keeps all of your travel information in one place. "This app definitely comes in handy if you want to have quick access to your booking, itineraries, etc., while traveling," says Ward.

If you upgrade to TripIt Pro, which Ward has, the app will give you real-time flight alerts, find alternative flight options, and alert you if a better seat opens up on your flight.

Download it for free (or get TripIt Pro for $49 a year) here.

Google maps

Ward puts it best: "This one was a no-brainer. It's also pretty obvious."

Download it for free here.

