A couple that banked $50,000 last year shares their No. 1 money-saving tip

Financial blogger Matt and his fiancee managed to save more than $50,000 in 2016.

But the Chicago-based couple hasn't always been money savvy. Up until 2014, when they decided to get serious about their finances, they were buried in student loans and living paycheck to paycheck.



They upped their savings through various strategies, but if they were to pinpoint the most effective one, it would be to live big in a tiny home.



"Our choice of living has been, from a numbers perspective, the biggest factor when it comes to doubling our savings rate in 2016 and helping us build wealth rapidly," Matt writes on his blog, "Distilled Dollar."

"We live in a neighborhood where most of our neighbors are paying a higher percentage of their income towards rent," he writes in a separate post. "Of course, we could pay the same percentage and upgrade to a nice two-bed/two-bath, but we're more than happy with where we live today."

