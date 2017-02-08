    Start-ups

    Company behind Facebook, Uber and Netflix payments reveals huge transaction growth

    Getty Images

    Dutch payments company Adyen saw a big jump in the number of transactions it processed last year for clientele including Facebook, Airbnb, Spotify, Uber and Netflix.

    Transaction volume increased by 80 percent on-year to $90 billion in 2016, the company said on Wednesday.

    Currently, half of the transactions Adyen processes come from Europe, its CFO, Ingo Uytdehaage, told CNBC. An additional 10 percent of transactions come from Asia Pacific, he revealed, adding that he expects the region's contribution will increase.

    While Adyen's 2016 revenue is yet to be released, in 2015 it earned about $350 million in revenue against a transaction volume of $50 billion — which means Adyen grossed about 0.7 percent of every dollar processed in 2015. The company says it's been profitable since 2011.

    Uytdehaage said Adyen, which is valued at $2.3 billion, is focused on working with its larger customers to grow transaction volumes, instead of trying to rapidly add new clients. The company has also increased its presence in brick-and-mortar stores as more retailers move to merge their online and offline services. To date, Adyen has point-of-sale terminals in more than 2,700 physical stores across the U.S. and Europe.

    "We have a lot of traction in retail [and] new customers like Burberry and Tory Burch are rolling out with us in the physical point of sale," said Uytdehaage. He expects this trend to continue in the coming years.

    Adyen began by helping web companies such as Facebook collect payments and then moved into mobile. It then released software that ran on point-of-sale terminals to help physical stores. It has raised about $270 million in funding to-date and its backers include Iconiq Capital, which manages investments from the likes of Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg.

    — Follow CNBC International on Twitter and Facebook.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    FB
    ---