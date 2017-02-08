Company behind Facebook, Uber and Netflix payments reveals huge transaction growth

Dutch payments company Adyen saw a big jump in the number of transactions it processed last year for clientele including Facebook, Airbnb, Spotify, Uber and Netflix.

Transaction volume increased by 80 percent on-year to $90 billion in 2016, the company said on Wednesday.

Currently, half of the transactions Adyen processes come from Europe, its CFO, Ingo Uytdehaage, told CNBC. An additional 10 percent of transactions come from Asia Pacific, he revealed, adding that he expects the region's contribution will increase.

While Adyen's 2016 revenue is yet to be released, in 2015 it earned about $350 million in revenue against a transaction volume of $50 billion — which means Adyen grossed about 0.7 percent of every dollar processed in 2015. The company says it's been profitable since 2011.